Jim Cramer: Moderna's 'Real' But 'Promotional'

Katherine Ross

Israel is reportedly interested in buying Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, which is about to enter Phase III testing.

Moderna said the trial’s primary aim will be to prevent the coronavirus, while secondary goals include prevention of severe cases of the disease that require hospitalization, and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company said it selected the 100-microgram dose of the vaccine for the late-stage study to maximize the immune response and minimize adverse reactions.

At that dose level, Moderna is on track to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, starting in 2021 from the company's internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Lonza

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross to talk about Moderna's vaccine.

Dr. Fauci said that this trial is a "large trial" and it will help to "determine efficacy."

"And hopefully, after a few months, once we get into the fall and then the winter, we'll have an answer on whether or not the vaccine does or doesn't work," Dr. Fauci told TheStreet.

So, how should investors approach Moderna?

"I think Moderna's real, but my problem with Moderna is that it's promotional," said Jim Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

