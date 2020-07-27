StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Moderna CEO Is Too 'Promotional,' Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

The U.S. is starting its first phase three clinical trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's trial starts on Monday.

The vaccine has been developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

Moderna secured an additional $472 million from the U.S. government to support its efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

An existing BARDA contract essentially had been modified after an earlier award from the authority for up to $483 million, bringing the total funding from the federal agency to about $955 million.

With the revised contract, Moderna said it could now conduct a trial with 30,000 people in the U.S.

The funds, which would come from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, would help bankroll the biotech company's late-stage clinical development, including its phase 3 clinical trial, of the potential vaccine.

Moderna would use the funds for its potential vaccine known as mRNA-1273, which is planned to undergo a "significantly larger" phase 3 clinical trial. Expanding that trial left a gap in needed funding, Moderna said.

And, on top of this news, Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel, told CNBC "it's a really optimistic scenario. It could be November..." when we get the results from the phase three trial.

Jim Cramer notes that the comments from Bancel were a little too self-promotional for his liking.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple as the stock confronts more than one headwind ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

Sheila McMahon

TSMC Too High to Buy: Here's Semi Stock Cramer Would Buy

Following a surge in Taiwan Semi at Intel's expense, Jim Cramer looks at the chip stocks and the name he would buy here.

DanKuhn14

What Jim Cramer Needs to Hear From Congress

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the stimulus plans, and what he needs to hear from Congress concerning coronavirus relief.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Albertsons Needs to Continue to Take Share From Kroger

Jim Cramer weighs in on Albertsons.

Katherine Ross

Gaming Remains Strong, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Hasbro and gaming stocks heading into the holiday season.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Gold, But Not Today

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on gold as the commodity hangs near all-time highs.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Worries He Won't See Eagles Play Cowboys

Sports are coming back, but Jim Cramer still has his concerns as coronavirus cases in the U..S. surpass 4 million.

DanKuhn14

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer Says Keep an Eye on Microsoft

Jim Cramer weighs in on what he'll be watching next week.

Katherine Ross

Investors Need to See a Stimulus Bill Get Done

Here's how the stimulus package could impact the markets.

Katherine Ross

Famine for Intel Is a Feast For Stocks Like AMD

Here's what you need to know about Intel's earnings.

Katherine Ross