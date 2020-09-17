Jim Cramer: Moderna's All Over the Place

Moderna announced Thursday that more than 25,000 people have enrolled in a trial that will test its experimental coronavirus vaccine as it looks for potential FDA approval before the end of the year.

As part of the company's annual "R & D Day" presentation, Moderna said it is seeing progress across all three of its current clinical stage trials, including the phase 3 study of its MRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine candidate, which has an enrollment of 25, 296 participants. The drugmaker also said it would enter the seasonal flu market as part of an overall increase in vaccine investments.

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told Reuters Thursday that a 70% success rate for the vaccine could trigger a petition to the FDA for Emergency Use Approval as early as October.

“We are actively preparing for a potential commercial launch of mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine, and we continue to expand the breadth of Moderna’s platform,” Bancel said in a statement. “We are announcing that we are increasing our investment in vaccines and we will develop a seasonal flu vaccine given the unmet need for highly effective vaccines."

"As we continue to scale for commercialization, we are more committed than ever to our mission to deliver on the promise of mRNA medicines to treat or prevent serious diseases," he added.

