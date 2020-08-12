StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Moderna Could Be 'One of the Winners' in Vaccine Race

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer sees Moderna among the potential winners in the race to a COVID-19 race, but he also doesn't think there will just be one vaccine. 

Moderna has been awarded $1.525 billion from the U.S. government for 100 million doses of its as-yet-unapproved mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

The contract includes incentive payments for timely delivery of the vaccine. The mRNA-1273 vaccine entered Phase-3 trials on July 27.

Under the agreement, the government will have an option to acquire 400 million additional doses. The award follows an early development grant this year for $955 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), at the Dept. of Health and Human Services.

"We appreciate the confidence of the U.S. government in our mRNA vaccine platform and the continued support," Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, said in a statement. "We are advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 with the ongoing Phase 3 study being conducted in collaboration with NIAID and BARDA. In parallel, we are scaling up our manufacturing capability with our strategic partners, Lonza, Catalent and Rovi, to address this global health emergency with a safe and effective vaccine."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement that “we are assembling a broad portfolio of vaccines to increase the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year."

More From Cramer Wednesday: The Market Battle Is Being One by Covid-19 Stocks 

