Moderna Is '6 Months Ahead of Everyone Else,' Jim Cramer Says

Let's go over Moderna.

The company reached a 10-year agreement with Swiss biotechnology company Lonza aimed at making up to 1 billion doses a year of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus.

The companies plan to establish sites at Lonza’s facilities in the United States and Switzerland for the manufacture of Moderna’s vaccine against the virus.

“We are very pleased to partner with Lonza, which shares our commitment to rapidly addressing this pandemic which has created a global health crisis,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

“This long-term strategic collaboration agreement will enable Moderna to accelerate, by 10 times, our manufacturing capacity for mRNA-1273 and additional products in Moderna’s large clinical portfolio. Lonza’s global presence and expertise are critical as we scale at unprecedented speed. Our common goal is to potentially enable manufacturing of up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273,” Bancel added.

