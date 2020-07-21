Jim Cramer: Take Some Profits on Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon

What's got Jim Cramer's eye?

"Moves, like we are seeing in Microsoft and Tesla and Amazon, are truly insane and unlike any, I have ever seen in my life," Cramer wrote on Twitter.

"I am not saying that it is "wrong" that TSLA, MSFT, AMZN go up like this, [I'm saying] that it is truly different and insane v. the way stocks used to be," he continued.

"...The domestic marketplace had bad breadth on Monday. The Nasdaq "roared" until one realizes that Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and a host of software types carried the football over the goal line, and without much-blocking upfront. Winners beat losers up at Times Square by an odd-looking 19 to 13. Advancing volume beat declining volume by just 2 to 1. Solid, but not "out of the park" solid. At 11 Wall Street, though, the S & P 500 did show progress, winners barely beat losers, while declining volume actually did beat advancing volume," Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle wrote in his Market Recon newsletter Tuesday morning.

So, what does Cramer think about this market action and what advice does he have for investors?

