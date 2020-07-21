TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Take Some Profits on Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon

Katherine Ross

What's got Jim Cramer's eye?

"Moves, like we are seeing in Microsoft and Tesla and Amazon, are truly insane and unlike any, I have ever seen in my life," Cramer wrote on Twitter.

"I am not saying that it is "wrong" that TSLA, MSFT, AMZN go up like this, [I'm saying] that it is truly different and insane v. the way stocks used to be," he continued.

"...The domestic marketplace had bad breadth on Monday. The Nasdaq "roared" until one realizes that Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and a host of software types carried the football over the goal line, and without much-blocking upfront. Winners beat losers up at Times Square by an odd-looking 19 to 13. Advancing volume beat declining volume by just 2 to 1. Solid, but not "out of the park" solid. At 11 Wall Street, though, the S&P 500 did show progress, winners barely beat losers, while declining volume actually did beat advancing volume," Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle wrote in his Market Recon newsletter Tuesday morning.

Read the full column here.

So, what does Cramer think about this market action and what advice does he have for investors?

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings Preview: Jim Cramer's Game Plan

Jim Cramer breaks down when he would buy Apple stock after its earnings report.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Calls Fisker More of a Business Plan Than Stock to Buy

Jim Cramer breaks down his thoughts on Fisker after a recent interview with Henrik Fisker.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Buy Netflix Stock

Jim Cramer breaks down his approach to Netflix stock after earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Wishes He Bought P&G Stock

Jim Cramer breaks down why he considers not buying P&G stock earlier a mistake.

DanKuhn14

Why Jim Cramer Loves Logitech Stock

Jim Cramer breaks down why he thinks Logitech has an 'unbeatable combo.'

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Something Is Wrong With IBM’s Business

Jim Cramer breaks down the fundamental problem he sees with IBM earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Boeing Has Bottomed

Jim Cramer discusses Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Fluidigm Versus Abbott: Jim Cramer Looks for a Winner

Jim Cramer discusses Fluidigm.

DanKuhn14

The Jokers, The Tokers, Millennials & Gen Z-ers are The New Age Smokers - Cowen Takes a Look at Cannabis Use Among Younger Cohorts

Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer Breaks Down Walgreens Earnings

Here's what Jim Cramer liked about Walgreens earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

kperkins2