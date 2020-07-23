StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Microsoft Continues to Prove That Gaming Is Strong

Katherine Ross

Microsoft reported earnings Wednesday after the bell.

The company reported earnings of $1.46 per share and a 13% increase in revenue to $38 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.5 billion.

"We are the only company with an integrated, modern technology stack -- powered by cloud and AI and underpinned by security and compliance -- to help every organization transform and reimagine how they meet customer needs," said CEO Satya Nadella.

The stock has risen more than 34% so far this year.

The company's burgeoning cloud segment saw a 17% jump in revenue to $13.4 billion while its personal computing segment saw revenue jump 14% to $12.9 billion.

"Our commercial cloud surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year. And this quarter our Commercial bookings were better than expected, growing 12% year-over-year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "As we drive growth across the company, we remain committed to investing in long-term strategic opportunities.”

Operating expenses in the quarter also rose 13% to $12.3 billion, including a $450 million charge for the closure of Microsoft Store physical locations.

And Microsoft's Xbox content and services revenue was up 65%, so what does this mean for video games?

Jim Cramer weighs in on this thoughts about Microsoft and where he sees continued strength. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer on Pfizer: Don't Buy Off the Vaccines

Jim Cramer weighs in on the U.S. buying Pfizer's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Why Tesla Stock Isn't Higher After Earnings: Jim Cramer Explains

Jim Cramer gives his take on why what Tesla's gigafactory means for Austin, Texas and the reason Tesla stock hasn't moved more on a landmark earnings beat.

DanKuhn14

Chipotle Proves Move to Digital Is 'Key,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Chipotle and what stood out to him in the latest quarter.

Katherine Ross

Snap Stock Down Because 'Traditional Advertisers Didn't Come,' Cramer Says

While Snap's daily active users came in slightly lower than expected, Jim Cramer said Wall Street's disappointment with the stock has everything to do with advertising.

DanKuhn14

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer on Boeing Stock: There Will Be Demand for Planes

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Boeing and whether or not the recertification of the 737 MAX is what Boeing needs for the stock to go higher.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: There's a Group That's Still Buying Airlines

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on United Airlines after "the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history."

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Elon Musk Deserves 'Every Bit' of His Payday

Elon Musk qualified for another payday. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Cold War With China Would Mean for Markets

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the closing of the Houston consulate means for the markets.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Trump's Mask Stance Means the Karens Are Done

Jim Cramer discusses President Trump's coronavirus briefing and how he thinks it will change the mask dialogue going forward.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: People Want to Own Opko on NFL Deal

Jim Cramer discusses Opko and why investors are taking notice of the stock.

Katherine Ross