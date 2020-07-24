Jim Cramer Says Keep an Eye on Microsoft

There's a lot to keep an eye on when it comes to what's impacting the markets.

First, there's the growing tension between the U.S. and China.

The tensions escalated following a speech in California last night by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Calling China's Communist Party a 'Frankenstein" created by the detente policies of former President Richard Nixon, Pompeo attacked Beijing's record on trade, security and human rights in a speech that could define a new and antagonistic relationship between the world's two biggest economies.

China said the speech was 'filled with ideological bias' while announcing the closure of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, a tit-for-rat reaction to Washington's shuttering of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

So, going into next week, what's Jim Cramer watching?

"Well I mean I think that you're just gonna continue, I mean for instance we had Microsoft last night and it wasn't that good. What happens if we have Apple and it's not that good? Now let me just say when I say Microsoft's not that good to let me, the analysts on the call were very congratulatory," said Jim Cramer. "The numbers were great. But we've expected super great. So the stock is giving up the super great last-minute run-up. But once that's finished you'll wanna buy some Microsoft."

