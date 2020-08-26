StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Isn't Feeling Spicy Nuggets: Buy Wendy's Stock Over McDonald's

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer doesn't think that the spicy McNuggets are enough to warrant investing in McDonald's right now.

In case you missed it: The company, on Tuesday, unveiled spicy chicken McNuggets, the first variation of its stalwart product since it hit the chain’s menus in 1983.

The spicy McNuggets will be available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting Sept. 16, McDonald’s said in a news release. They will be accompanied by a new hot sauce.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these [are] craveable, dippable and downright delicious spicy chicken McNuggets,” the company said. “Our customers have been asking for spicy McNuggets for some time now.”

But then news broke about additional probing from McDonald's into cover-ups that took place during the previous CEO's--Steve Easterbrook--tenure.

Tuesday unveiled spicy chicken McNuggets, the first variation of its stalwart product since it hit the chain’s menus in 1983.

The spicy McNuggets will be available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting Sept. 16, McDonald’s said in a news release. They will be accompanied by a new hot sauce.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these [are] craveable, dippable and downright delicious spicy chicken McNuggets,” the company said. “Our customers have been asking for spicy McNuggets for some time now.”

Now, the company’s board is working with outside counsel to investigate an allegation that Easterbrook helped conceal other employees’ behavior, according to the reports. It is also examining the company’s human resources department.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the additional developments late on Tuesday.

McDonald's earlier this month announced its intentions to sue Easterbrook to recover severance paid, saying the former CEO lied to the company and destroyed information regarding "inappropriate personal behavior" during its investigation.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dow Jones Shake-up

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Starbucks upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

Jacques Potts

by

AlexM5

Salesforce (CRM) Reports Strong Earnings

Kareem Winters

by

kperkins2

Nikola - Don't Drop the Ball Now

Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

AMD Price Target Hike

Kareem Winters

by

kperkins2

AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for RINVOQ

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

kperkins2

Why Marvell Optimism is Warranted

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

by

JavierFrausto

July Report on Durable Goods

Report on Durable Goods Manufacturers’ shipments, inventories, and orders

Alex Moreno

by

kperkins2

Morgan Stanley & Cowen Increase Apple's Price Target

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8

Analysts See Continued Growth for Tesla

Nikhil Gunderia

by

kperkins2