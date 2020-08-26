Jim Cramer doesn't think that the spicy McNuggets are enough to warrant investing in McDonald's right now.

In case you missed it: The company, on Tuesday, unveiled spicy chicken McNuggets, the first variation of its stalwart product since it hit the chain’s menus in 1983.

The spicy McNuggets will be available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting Sept. 16, McDonald’s said in a news release. They will be accompanied by a new hot sauce.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these [are] craveable, dippable and downright delicious spicy chicken McNuggets,” the company said. “Our customers have been asking for spicy McNuggets for some time now.”

But then news broke about additional probing from McDonald's into cover-ups that took place during the previous CEO's--Steve Easterbrook--tenure.

Tuesday unveiled spicy chicken McNuggets, the first variation of its stalwart product since it hit the chain’s menus in 1983.

The spicy McNuggets will be available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting Sept. 16, McDonald’s said in a news release. They will be accompanied by a new hot sauce.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these [are] craveable, dippable and downright delicious spicy chicken McNuggets,” the company said. “Our customers have been asking for spicy McNuggets for some time now.”

Now, the company’s board is working with outside counsel to investigate an allegation that Easterbrook helped conceal other employees’ behavior, according to the reports. It is also examining the company’s human resources department.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the additional developments late on Tuesday.

McDonald's earlier this month announced its intentions to sue Easterbrook to recover severance paid, saying the former CEO lied to the company and destroyed information regarding "inappropriate personal behavior" during its investigation.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: