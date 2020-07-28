StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

McDonald's Earnings: Cramer Explains Where Management Went Wrong

Katherine Ross

McDonald's reported earnings on Tuesday, July 28. 

The company said adjusted profits for the three months ending in June came in at 66 cents per share, down 68% from the same period last year and well shy of the Street consensus forecast of 74 cents per share. Group revenues, McDonald's said, fell 30.5% to $3.76 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $3.68 billion.

Global comparable sales fell 23.9% from last year, McDonald's said, and were down 8.7% in the United States, with breakfast service particularly affected by stay-at-home orders and business closures.

"Throughout our history, McDonald's has demonstrated the strategic foresight necessary to position our business for the future. Our strong drive-thru presence and the investments we've made in delivery and digital over the past few years have served us well through these uncertain times," said CEO Chris Kempczinski. "We saw continued improvement in our results throughout the second quarter as markets reopened around the world." 

"I'm especially proud of the way the McDonald's System continues to provide a safe environment for both customers and crew, building on our 65 year legacy as a responsible and reliable choice for safe food," he added. "We're confident that the strong foundation we've built, combined with the unique advantages of our System, position us well to continue operating successfully during this pandemic and emerge even stronger."

And on the earnings call that followed the initial release, Kempczinski said, "In many markets around the world, most notably in the U.S., the public health situation appears to be worsening."

What does Jim Cramer make of the earnings? Cramer said that McDonald's should have followed in Chipotle's footsteps in investing more heavily in pickup. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple as the stock confronts more than one headwind ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Jim Cramer: Intel Is Run By a CFO, Not an Engineer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Intel.

Katherine Ross

Pfizer Knows How to Bring Vaccines to Market, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer would like to clarify to his Twitter followers: He likes Pfizer.

DanKuhn14

Time Has Come for Tailored Brands, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer discusses Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands possible bankruptcy filing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says COVID Economic Impact 'Hasn't Hit Yet'

Jim Cramer has some concerns about August.

Katherine Ross

Gardening with Jim Cramer: Your Yearly Update

Jim Cramer gives a garden update.

Katherine Ross

Federal Reserve Has Done 'Everything They Can,' Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Federal Reserve and what we need to hear this Wednesday.

Katherine Ross

TSMC Too High to Buy: Here's Semi Stock Cramer Would Buy

Following a surge in Taiwan Semi at Intel's expense, Jim Cramer looks at the chip stocks and the name he would buy here.

DanKuhn14

What Jim Cramer Needs to Hear From Congress

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the stimulus plans, and what he needs to hear from Congress concerning coronavirus relief.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Albertsons Needs to Continue to Take Share From Kroger

Jim Cramer weighs in on Albertsons.

Katherine Ross