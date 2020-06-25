StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: McCormick Is a 'Story of Cooking at Home'

Katherine Ross

McCormick handily beat second-quarter earnings expectations as increased cooking at home due to the coronavirus-pandemic quarantine boosted the spice and condiment maker's sales.

For the second quarter ended May 31 McCormick reported net income of $195.9 million, or $1.46 a share, up from $149.4 million, or $1.12, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings came to $1.47, beating FactSet's consensus estimate of $1.16.

Sales grew 7.6% to $1.4 billion, ahead of FactSet's call for $1.38 billion.

Consumer segment sales rose 26% to $962.6 million, while flavor solutions sales slipped 19% to $438.5 million.

"Our exceptional consumer-segment growth was driven by the substantial increase in demand as consumers were cooking more at home," Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. "In our flavor-solutions segment, our results were significantly impacted by sharp declines in demand from restaurant and other food-service customers as away-from-home dining was significantly curtailed." 

The company said consumer segment sales growth was driven by higher volume and product mix in the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Did your cooking at home bolster McCormick stock? Jim Cramer weighs in on McCormick's earnings in the video above? 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disneyland Delayed Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Disney Needs Break

Here's what the delayed reopening of Disneyland means for Disney. Jim Cramer breaks down what's next for the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Nike Could Have 'Blowout' Quarter

Jim Cramer weighs in on Nike ahead of earnings after the bell.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Wait to Buy Microsoft Stock

How's Microsoft looking? Jim Cramer breaks down when he would buy Microsoft stock.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer's GNC Bankruptcy Takeaway: Don't Own Mall Stocks

Jim Cramer says GNC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing proves what he's been saying all along, don't own mall stocks.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Tells Fellow Restaurant Owners 'Stay In the Game'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dr. Fauci's comments around states not having to close completely as cases rise.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Boycotting Facebook Won't Hurt its Bottom Line

Jim Cramer says that the brands boycotting Facebook won't have an impact on the bottom line.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes T-Mobile Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on T-Mobile.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Dell Reportedly Spinning Off VMware Is a 'Good Move'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Dell.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: David Portnoy Could Make Penn National Stock to Own

Jim Cramer weighs in on baseball and how investors can get involved with its return.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Boeing's Cursed Twice

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

Katherine Ross