Jim Cramer: Marvell Hit the Ball Out of the Park in 5G

Marvell reported earnings.

The Bermuda-based company reported earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue that rose nearly 5% year over year to $693.64 million.

Analysts were expecting Marvell to report earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $678.7 million.

"In a challenging environment, solid execution by the team drove strong first-quarter financial results with disciplined operating expense management, healthy operating cash flow, and revenue above the mid-point of guidance, enabled by stronger demand for our networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets," said CEO Matt Murphy.

Marvell was the subject of mostly bullish analyst takes following its March earnings release with a Barclays analyst saying, "The company is well-positioned to benefit from secular growth drivers with the best 5G exposure in the group. Although storage is weak, MRVL diversification efforts should help drive a re-rating as a diversified communication semiconductor company."

Jim Cramer and his portfolio at Action Alerts PLUS have a position in Marvell and Cramer liked the quarter overall. He specifically talked about 5G.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer