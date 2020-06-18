StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Lyft's Plan Shows Uber Doesn't Know Where It's Going

Katherine Ross

Lyft has pledged that it will be going all-electric by 2030.

The ride-hailing company said all the cars deployed in its system will be electric or zero-emissions in the next 10 years.

"Now more than ever, we need to work together to create cleaner, healthier and more equitable communities," said Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer, in a blog post. “Success breeds success, and if we do this right, it creates a path for others. If other rideshare and delivery companies, automakers and rental car companies make this shift, it can be the catalyst for transforming transportation as a whole.”

"The shift to 100% electric vehicles (EVs) for Lyft will mean transitioning all vehicles used on the Lyft platform over the next ten years to all-electric or other zero-emission technologies. This includes cars in the rental car partner program for rideshare drivers, our program for riders, our  program, and drivers’ personal cars used on the Lyft platform," the blog post continued. 

So, when will we see this kind of announcement from Jim Cramer?

Cramer says that it seems like Uber is stuck.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

