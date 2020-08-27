Why Jim Cramer Loved Splunk's Quarter

Splunk reported earnings.

The company, which is shifting from licensed software to a cloud-based subscription model, reported a second-quarter loss of $261.3 million, or $1.64 a share, compared with a loss of $100.9 million, or 67 cents a share, a year earlier. The adjusted loss came to 33 cents a share, matching FactSet's forecast.

Revenue totaled $491.7 million, down from $516.6 million a year ago, and missed FactSet's call for $520.4 million. Splunk expects third-quarter revenue to range from $600 million to $630 million, short of Wall Street's forecast $641.5 million.

Despite the revenue miss, analysts saw positive signs in the results and the analysts rallied behind the company.

Analysts were raising their share price targets, even after the data analytics company missed Wall Street's second-quarter revenue expectations.

Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard upgraded Splunk to neutral from sell and raised his price target to $234 from $105.

Pritchard acknowledged the company's weak revenue results, but noted that management reiterated its three-year annual recurring revenue growth target.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman, who raised his price target to $235 from $190, said he believes investors should focus on customer related performance outcome "as the most relevant demand metric and we think 37% y/y growth in the midst of a weak global economy is impressive, particularly with improved growth vs the 30% y/y growth in the April quarter."

So what has Jim Cramer liking Splunk's quarter?

