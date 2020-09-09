StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Likes Tesla, But Not the Big Move Up

Katherine Ross

Following its snub from the S&P and the announcement that GM was taking a stake in Nikola, Tesla shares lost 21% of their value Tuesday. 

The company was not included in the S&P 500, despite expectations that four consecutive quarters of positive earnings would make it a shoo-in.

While Tesla's most recent quarterly numbers made it eligible to be included in the index, the challenges of adding a firm with such a large market-cap, which has mushroomed to $390 billion as of Friday, is likely part of the reason S&P Dow Jones took a pass this time around.

GM, on Tuesday, announced that it would take a $2 billion stake in electric-truck startup Nikola.

GM said it will receive an 11% stake in Nikola, as well as the right to nominate a director to the board, as it unveiled a joint venture with the Phoenix-based startup founded by Trevor Milton. The deal will see GM building the Nikola Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck, as well as becoming the exclusive supplier of fuel cells around the world -- outside of Europe -- for Nikola's Class 7/8 trucks.

So, what does Jim Cramer think about the stock?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

