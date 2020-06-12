Southwest Is Only Stock Jim Cramer Likes in Travel and Leisure

How are the travel leisure stocks looking?

Jim Cramer said that there's only one that he's watching and that is Southwest.

Southwest got a vote of confidence from a top industry analyst and as the market rebounded following Thursday's big decline.

Credit Suisse boosted its rating on the shares to outperform from neutral.

Analyst Jose Caiado also lifted his price target on Southwest to $45 a share from $35. That indicates a 37% premium over the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Southwest offers a way for investors to catch the tailwinds of an emerging rebound in leisure travel. And the Dallas airline also benefits from a "best-in-class balance sheet" that "positions LUV to stage an aggressive comeback," the Credit Suisse analyst wrote.

Southwest has managed to "retain its investment-grade ratings through the worst of the crisis," Caiado wrote, while also noting the airline has built up a $13 billion war chest.

Watch the video above for Jim Cramer's thoughts on Southwest and the entire sector.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci