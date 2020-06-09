Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Thor seems to be getting a boost from the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing rules.

The company posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results Monday.

For the quarter ended April 30 the Elkhart, Ind., company reported earnings of 43 cents a share, down from 59 cents in the year-earlier period. Sales of $1.68 billion declined from $2.51 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a net loss of 20 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

"Our financial position has remained strong as a result of numerous management-led actions that were executed quickly in conjunction with our temporary plant shutdowns in mid-March," said Chief Executive Bob Martin in a statement.

"Our business was built with the ability to manage through cyclicality, and our management actions, combined with our highly variable cost model, allowed us to remain profitable and generate positive net cash from operations for the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Colleen Zuhl said.

So, are stocks like Thor and Camping World stocks to consider for your portfolio?

Jim Cramer says that Thor has gone up too fast.

