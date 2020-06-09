StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Katherine Ross

Thor seems to be getting a boost from the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing rules. 

The company posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results Monday. 

For the quarter ended April 30 the Elkhart, Ind., company reported earnings of 43 cents a share, down from 59 cents in the year-earlier period. Sales of $1.68 billion declined from $2.51 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a net loss of 20 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

"Our financial position has remained strong as a result of numerous management-led actions that were executed quickly in conjunction with our temporary plant shutdowns in mid-March," said Chief Executive Bob Martin in a statement.

"Our business was built with the ability to manage through cyclicality, and our management actions, combined with our highly variable cost model, allowed us to remain profitable and generate positive net cash from operations for the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Colleen Zuhl said.

So, are stocks like Thor and Camping World stocks to consider for your portfolio? 

Jim Cramer says that Thor has gone up too fast.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Boeing Is in 'No Mans Land'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat.

Katherine Ross

Vroom Is an 'Unknown,' Jim Cramer Says

How's Vroom looking? Here's what Jim Cramer is waiting for.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Recession Shows Market Has Gone Too Far, Too Fast

What does the National Bureau of Economic Research's recession declaration mean for investors who have known that we were in a recession? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: IBM Made a 'Very Good Move'

Jim Cramer weighs in on IBM doing away with its facial recognition technology.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Think StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Jim Cramer weighs in on StitchFix ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Worried About Facebook Internal Turmoil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Facebook and why he's more focused on Facebook Shops than the company's internal turmoil.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says $3,300 Price Target on Amazon Is Too Low

Jim Cramer weighs in on RBC and Baird's price target increases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Payment Plan Is Right Move

Apple is rolling out payment plans. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Is Gilead Making a Mistake? Jim Cramer Says 'Maybe'

Gilead reportedly isn't pursuing an acquisition by AstraZeneca. Jim Cramer breaks down why that could be a mistake.

Katherine Ross