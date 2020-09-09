StreetLightning
Jim Cramer to Investors: Let Lululemon's Stock Come Down

Katherine Ross

Lululemon used the term of 2020 -- "cautiously optimistic" -- on its earnings call.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share came in at 74 cents. Revenue of $902.9 million increased 2% even as 14 of its stores were still closed due to coronavirus.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 55 cents a share on revenue of $842.5 million.

"As trends around the world are shifting to working and sweating from home with an increased focus on health and wellness, we believe 2020 is likely an inflection point for retail and for Lululemon," CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement. 

Lululemon said that reduced store operating hours and social distancing initiatives due to the coronavirus would hurt store traffic in the second half.

The company said on its conference call with analysts and investors that Lululemon together with Mirror would see adjusted earnings per share decline 15% to 20% in the third quarter and drop "modestly" in the fourth quarter.

"Our starting point is that the environment remains uncertain. COVID is not yet contained in many of the markets where we operate," McDonald said.

Shares of Lululemon dropped on Wednesday.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

