TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Says Layoffs Are 'Just Beginning'

Katherine Ross

Let's talk about the layoff news that we've received this week. 

Goldman is embarking on a plan to eliminate about 1% of its workforce or roughly 400 positions. The Wall Street bank joins other lenders in the U.S. and Europe including Citigroup, Wells Fargo that have announced job cuts this year.

Dow said Wednesday it is cutting its workforce costs by 6%. American Airlines said it will begin furloughing 19,000 employees and United Airlines will lay off 13,000 workers after lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus relief package. 

Most layoffs largely have been centered around hourly-wage and part-time positions predominately in retail, hospitality, and other small-business and service-focused sectors, with financial services companies like Goldman pledging to hold off on cuts amid payroll protection and other government support. 

While U.S. private-sector employers added nearly three-quarters of a million new jobs in September, the economy is still out some 11.4 million positions since March. Meantime the Labor Department reported Thursday that 837,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, down from a revised 879,000 claims the week earlier.

So, should the market be concerned about the impending layoffs? Watch the video above to hear why Jim Cramer thinks layoffs could be "just beginning." 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowen, Jefferies, and Pivotal Provide Insights on Amazon (AMZN)

Alex Moreno, Javier Frausto & Jeeho Yun

by

JavierFrausto

PepsiCo (PEP) Beats with Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: Caesars Can't Stand Up to Penn and DraftKings

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Penn, DraftKings and Caesars.

Katherine Ross

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Jim Cramer: I'm 'Struggling With Ford'

Jim Cramer dives into his thoughts on Ford.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: There Is No Ceiling on Tesla Stock

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors considering getting into Tesla.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Was Surprised That Constellation 'Ran Up'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Constellation's quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Asana's Pretty Good, But Stock 'Too High'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Asana.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes PepsiCo, Stay-At-Home Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Pepsi's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Be Ready for a Contested Election

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the debate.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: 'I'm Mystified' About Palantir's Reference Price

Jim Cramer discusses Palantir.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2