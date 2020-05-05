StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says L Brands Stock Is Going Lower

Katherine Ross

L Brands and Sycamore partners announced that they were calling off their deal to share a controlling interest in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore.

The $525 million deal had been announced in February, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread shelter-in-place orders that have devastated much of the U.S. and global economy.

Sycamore sued in April to halt the deal, claiming store closings and failure to pay rents were violations of the agreement.

The incoming chairman of L Brands board, Sarah Nash, said in a statement “Our board believes that it is in the best interests of the company, our stockholders and our associates to focus our efforts entirely on navigating this environment to address those challenges and positioning our brands for success rather than engaging in costly and distracting litigation to force a partnership with Sycamore.” L Brands is “implementing significant cost reduction actions and performance improvements at Victoria’s Secret."

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take.

Want to know what Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are thinking about the markets and the stocks they're watching? Sign up on Action Alerts PLUS for more.

Cramer and the team are weighing in on what members need to know about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the market. Here's how you can recap his entire April show.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer's Election Season Investing Tips

Jim Cramer weighs in on the election and his tips for investors.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching Next Week

Wondering what you should be watching for? Here's what Jim Cramer's watching.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Watch Retail Earnings to Gauge Economy

Here's what has Jim Cramer watching retail next week and what it means for back-to-school and the economy.

Katherine Ross

What Has Jim Cramer Hopeful About the Return of Sports

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about Penn National and the return of sports.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy 3M Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 3M stock after a sales update from the company.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Vroom Was 'Surprisingly Disappointing'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Vroom earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like Tapestry Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tapestry.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Kamala Harris Means for UnitedHealth

Jim Cramer discusses Biden's vice presidenital nominee, Kamala Harris.

Katherine Ross

by

joesmith518

Airbnb Must Be Doing Better Than I Thought, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on a possible Airbnb IPO.

Katherine Ross

by

markji

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Could Be 'One of the Winners' in Vaccine Race

Jim Cramer discusses Moderna and where he sees the company's candidate falling in the race to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

Kevlev