L Brands and Sycamore partners announced that they were calling off their deal to share a controlling interest in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore.

The $525 million deal had been announced in February, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread shelter-in-place orders that have devastated much of the U.S. and global economy.

Sycamore sued in April to halt the deal, claiming store closings and failure to pay rents were violations of the agreement.

The incoming chairman of L Brands board, Sarah Nash, said in a statement “Our board believes that it is in the best interests of the company, our stockholders and our associates to focus our efforts entirely on navigating this environment to address those challenges and positioning our brands for success rather than engaging in costly and distracting litigation to force a partnership with Sycamore.” L Brands is “implementing significant cost reduction actions and performance improvements at Victoria’s Secret."

