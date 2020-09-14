Jim Cramer: Keep an Eye on Walmart During TikTok Talks

Oracle has emerged as the preferred buyer of TikTok's U.S. assets.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin seemed to suggest that Oracle is indeed the new front-runner when he told CNBC Monday that the deal will be reviewed by the White House later this week.

"Oracle confirms Secretary Mnuchin's statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider," the company said in a statement. "Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions."

ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent, rejected a competing offer from Microsoft. earlier Sunday, paving the way for an Oracle-led consortium to pick up the U.S. assets, both Bloomberg and Reuters have reported.

Walmart and Microsoft were considered front-runners for the TikTok franchise, after the world's largest retailer joined the tech giant's pursuit in late August, just days after software group Oracle indicated it was also interested in the valuable American operations.

However, both President Trump, who ordered the sale of TikTok's U.S. business last month under the guise of national security concerns, and the Chinese government need to approve the sale by September 20. If that deadline passes, Trump told reporters over the weekend, TikTok will cease to operate in its second-largest market.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: