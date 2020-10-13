TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Doesn't See a Lot of Growth in JPMorgan

Katherine Ross

JPMorgan kicked off earnings season and posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday as the bank set aside a much lower amount to cover ad loans amid an improving domestic economy.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also said the bank could resume its share buybacks in the first quarter of next year, depending on changes to the Federal Reserve's cap on shareholder returns, which was extended until the end of 2020 earlier this spring.

JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $9.4 billion, or $2.92 per share, up 9% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.22 per share. Group revenues, JPMorgan said, slipped 0.66% to $29.9 billion, again topping analysts' forecasts of a $28.3 billion tally.

JPMorgan said its credit loss provision for the quarter rose by $611 million, a much lower figure than the front-loaded $10.5 billion booked over the three months ending in June and the market expectation of around $1.8 billion to as high as $6 billion. Group expenses edged higher from last year to $16.9 billion, the bank said.

“JPMorgan Chase earned $9.4 billion of net income on nearly $30 billion of revenue and we maintained our credit reserves at $34 billion given significant economic uncertainty and a broad range of potential outcomes," Dimon said. "We further strengthened our capital and liquidity position, increasing CET1 capital to $198 billion (13.0% CET1 ratio, up 60 basis points after paying the dividend) and liquidity sources to $1.3 trillion."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Emmanwo8
Emmanwo8

I'm surprised to hear that Jim doesn't see potential growth in J.P morgan

AlexM5
AlexM5

tough times for JPMorgan

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Citi's Feeling Like the New Wells Fargo

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Citigroup's quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Wall Street Initiates Coverage on Snowflake

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Nikhil Gunderia

by

AlexM5

Walmart Gains as Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating and Raises Price Target

Kareem Winters

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Amazon's Prime Day Is a Tell on the Consumer

Jim Cramer discusses Amazon and what Prime Day means for the stock.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Bullish on Bristol Myers Squibb following promising Zeposia Phase 3 Ulcerative Colitis Data

Javier Frausto

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Robinhood Investors Move Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Robinhood investors and why he's watching the stocks they're eyeing.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

When Jim Cramer Would Buy PepsiCo Stock

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors eyeing Pepsi.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: I Like AstraZeneca, But Vaccine Isn't Enough to Buy

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to buy stocks.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: Apple Has to Make iPhone 12 Debut Unique

Jim Cramer discusses Apple and what he's watching ahead of the Apple event Tuesday.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Deutsche Bank Upgrades Twitter to Buy

Alex Moreno

by

JPotts