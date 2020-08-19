StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Johnson & Johnson Is 'Boosting Its Drug Pipeline'

Katherine Ross

Johnson & Johnson will buy Momenta for roughly $6.5 billion in cash, paving the way for the company to expand its efforts into autoimmune disease treatments.

J&J will pay $52.50 for each Momenta share, the company said in a statement, a 70.4% premium to Momenta's closing price Tuesday. 

Momenta will become part of J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceutical unit, the companies said, with Janssen acquiring Momenta’s pipeline of clinical assets. Janssen plans to retain Momenta's presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"This acquisition broadens Janssen's leadership in autoimmune diseases and provides us with a major catalyst for sustained growth. Autoantibody-driven diseases are often serious, and patients are underserved by current treatment options," said Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president, worldwide chairman, pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020. While the deal is expected to have a per-share impact of approximately 10 to 15 cents in 2021, J&J said costs related to the development of Momenta’s portfolio are expected to be “incremental.”

So what does Jim Cramer think?

Watch the video above for more. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wait to Make Move on TJX Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Why Jim Cramer is waiting to decide what to do with TJX stock after dismal earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Wishes Tesla Stock Would Slow Down

Jim Cramer wishes Tesla's run to $2,000 would slow down, but he will be the first to say, "you don't give speeding tickets to stocks."

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Regeneron Stock Is a 'Buy Here'

Jim Cramer likes the Regeneron and Roche news. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Stimulus Shutdown Could Make July the Economic Peak: Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the market and what's keeping bulls up at night.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Top Stock Pick for Democratic Sweep

Jim Cramer's green thumb has him giving Generation Grow a second look.

DanKuhn14

Why Jim Cramer Gave up on Kohl's Stock

Jim Cramer says Kohl's simply no longer has a reason for being around.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: We Need a Stimulus Bill 'So Badly'

Jim Cramer weighs in on USPS.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Boeing Isn't Catching a Break

Jim Cramer discusses Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Apple's Not Going to Change Because of Epic

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and Epic's face off.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching at the DNC

Jim Cramer discusses the Democratic National Convention and what he's watching for.

Katherine Ross