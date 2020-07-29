Jim Cramer: GM Has Nothing, It's All About Electric Vehicles

General Motors posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered its factories and pummeled sales.

GM posted a second-quarter adjusted loss of $758 million, or 50 cents a share, vs. adjusted earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.64 a share, in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting an adjusted loss of $1.77 a share.

Sales fell 53% to $16.8 billion, though still came in higher than analysts' estimates of $16.2 billion.

All automakers suffered a double-hit of production shutdowns due to the pandemic and drop-off in demand for new vehicles as consumers put off large-scale purchases. GM said earlier this month that second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales fell 34% from a year ago.

"We will continue to drive the necessary change throughout the company to enable growth as we prepare to deliver a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," GM CEO Mary Barra said in the company's earnings statement.

Tesla, currently the world's biggest automaker by market capitalization, last week reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales, and also provided positive news about delivery projections and GAAP profits.

