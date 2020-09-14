Jim Cramer: Investors Are 'Short-Sighted' on Merck Stake in Seattle Genetics

Merck announced that it would take an equity stake in Seattle Genetics and collaborate with the biopharma company on two cancer drugs.

The companies will globally develop and commercialize Seattle Genetics’ ladiratuzumab vedotin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate. The product is currently in Phase II clinical trials for breast cancer and other solid tumors.

Under terms of the companies' agreement, Seattle Genetics will receive a $600 million upfront payment and Merck will make a $1 billion equity investment in 5 million Seattle Genetics common shares for $200 each.

In addition, Seattle Genetics, Bothell, Wash., is eligible for milestone payments of up to $2.6 billion.

Separately, Seattle Genetics also has granted Merck, Kenilworth, N.J., an exclusive license to commercialize Tukysa, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to treat HER2-positive cancers.

For the collaboration, Seattle Genetics will receive $125 million from Merck upfront and is eligible for milestone payments of up to $65 million.

“These two strategic collaborations will enable us to further diversify Merck’s broad oncology portfolio and pipeline,” Roger Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said in a statement.

