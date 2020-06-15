Looking to add a media or entertainment stock to your portfolio?

According to Jim Cramer, it's "very treacherous" for any investor to jump into.

Entertainment stocks remain pressured as the shutdown has left many theaters and theme parks shuttered.

Which stocks are in focus for Cramer?

Cramer referenced Viacom, which he discussed in his monthly Action Alerts PLUS members-only call last week.

Viacom is handicapped by “suboptimal management,” Cramer told AAP members during his monthly call.

"[E]ven as it went down, I felt that we could not buy more of it. Would it have been right to buy more? Yes. But did it violate my rules of what to do when management is ... over its head, not knowing what to do? It was what my playbook says to do."

And then there's Disney.

Last week, on Street Lightning, Cramer said before you think of doing anything with Disney--looking at you sellers--think about where the company could be in five years when sports returns.

Are entertainment stocks picks for the long-term or are investors better playing the wait and see game?

