StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

What Jim Cramer Is Watching This Week

Katherine Ross

While the Fourth of July is a big holiday for many Americans, there are still quite a few news stories--and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic of course--that are impacting investors.

So, while Jim Cramer is taking the week off, what will he be watching from the comfort of his home?

"I'm gonna start watching companies like Nucor. I'll start watching companies like General Motors. I'll look at Citi again. I'm certainly gonna look at Goldman Sachs. I want a mixture of failing retailers that might come back, when I say failing, you know, the second tier. There's just a lot of second-tier stuff I'm looking at. Because these numbers belie a second-tier, And then I have to worry about the Bristol-Myers of the world. Because when they go down, on an employment number, That means you're gonna need weaker numbers. And we don't have a lot of numbers anyway next week. So the market is gonna give you a full week of what I guess is joy from this employment number. Because there's nothing that could derail it next week," said Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peak of Economic Recovery? Jim Cramer Talks Jobs

Is this as far as the economic recovery goes? Jim Cramer breaks down the latest jobs report.

DanKuhn14

by

Kevlev

How Jim Cramer's Spending Fourth of July

Jim Cramer explains how he's spending his Fourth.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: The Fed Took the Side of the Bears

Jim Cramer weighs in on bank earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on Second Quarter: Lots of 'Ingenuity' on Wall Street

Jim Cramer gives us his biggest takeaway of the second quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: What Mark Zuckerberg Needs to Do Now

Jim Cramer weighs in on Facebook and its embattled CEO.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm More Worried for Employees of Big Tech Than Investors

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the testimonies later this month means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says American Airlines Needs to Pay Back the Government

Jim Cramer weighs in on American Airlines.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains What Biden's Plans to End Trump Tax Cuts Mean for Wall Street

Jim Cramer weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy and Biden's plans to end Trump era tax cuts mean for Wall Street.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: Everyone's Going to Want the Apple 5G iPhone

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and his thoughts on the upcoming 5G iPhone.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Macy's Needs Vaccine More Than Other Retailers

Jim Cramer weighs in on Macy's after earnings were just as disappointing as expected.

Katherine Ross