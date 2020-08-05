StreetLightning
Why Jim Cramer Is Sick of CVS Stock

Katherine Ross

CVS posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, as Aetna sales continue to help boost the group's overall bottom line.

CVS said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.26 per share, a 19.6% increase from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.92 per share. Group revenues, CVS said, rose 3% to $65.3 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $64.2 billion tally.

Looking into the final half of the year, CVS said it sees adjusted earnings in the region of $7.14 to $7.27 per share, up from a prior forecast of $7.04 to $7.14 per share, and operational cash flow in the region of $11 billion to $11.5 billion.

"We have a strong foundation of clinical expertise, data analytics and digital capabilities, and unmatched consumer and community reach which has allowed us to rapidly bring our strategy to life at an unprecedented time," said CEO Larry Merlo. "The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation, giving us new opportunities to demonstrate the power of our integrated offerings and the ability to deliver care to consumers in the community, in the home and in the palm of their hand which has never been more important." 

"We have stayed true to our purpose of helping people on their path to better health, and we remain focused on creating value for all our stakeholders," he added.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

