IBM will no longer offer its facial recognition and analysis technology and software products for general-purpose use amid concerns about how it is used to profile people along racial and ethnic lines.

And the company has called for a national dialogue on whether it should be used at all.

In a letter to Congress written in support of the Justice and Policing Act, CEO Arvind Krishna said IBM "firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any [facial recognition] technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency.”

Krishna added it was important to begin a national dialogue on "whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.”

Krishna noted that Artificial Intelligence was a "powerful tool" for law enforcement but "vendors and users of (artificial intelligence) systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al is tested for bias, particularity when used in law enforcement and that such bias testing is audited and reported."

Jim Cramer said that this was a very good move on IBM's behalf.

