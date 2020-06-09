StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

IBM Made a 'Very Good Move,' Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

IBM will no longer offer its facial recognition and analysis technology and software products for general-purpose use amid concerns about how it is used to profile people along racial and ethnic lines.

And the company has called for a national dialogue on whether it should be used at all.

In a letter to Congress written in support of the Justice and Policing Act, CEO Arvind Krishna said IBM "firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any [facial recognition] technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency.”

Krishna added it was important to begin a national dialogue on "whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.”

Krishna noted that Artificial Intelligence was a "powerful tool" for law enforcement but "vendors and users of (artificial intelligence) systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al is tested for bias, particularity when used in law enforcement and that such bias testing is audited and reported."

Jim Cramer said that this was a very good move on IBM's behalf.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Boeing Is in 'No Mans Land'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 'summer' stocks and the name that's catching his attention.

Katherine Ross

Vroom Is an 'Unknown,' Jim Cramer Says

How's Vroom looking? Here's what Jim Cramer is waiting for.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Recession Shows Market Has Gone Too Far, Too Fast

What does the National Bureau of Economic Research's recession declaration mean for investors who have known that we were in a recession? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Think StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Jim Cramer weighs in on StitchFix ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Worried About Facebook Internal Turmoil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Facebook and why he's more focused on Facebook Shops than the company's internal turmoil.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says $3,300 Price Target on Amazon Is Too Low

Jim Cramer weighs in on RBC and Baird's price target increases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Payment Plan Is Right Move

Apple is rolling out payment plans. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Is Gilead Making a Mistake? Jim Cramer Says 'Maybe'

Gilead reportedly isn't pursuing an acquisition by AstraZeneca. Jim Cramer breaks down why that could be a mistake.

Katherine Ross