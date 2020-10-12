TheStreet
Jim Cramer Likes AstraZeneca, But Vaccine Isn't Enough to Buy

Katherine Ross

AstraZeneca's vaccine is not enough to buy the stock, Jim Cramer has warned time and time again.

However, with the news that the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed is going to invest around $486 million for the development and supply of 100,000 doses and the ability to acquire up to a million doses of its antibody combination.

AstraZeneca, on its website, said that its antibody combination "...AZD7442, will advance into two Phase III clinical trials in more than 6,000 participants at sites in and outside the US that are due to begin in the next weeks. The LAABs have been engineered with AstraZeneca’s proprietary half-life extension technology to increase the durability of the therapy for six to 12 months following a single administration. The combination of two LAABs is also designed to reduce the risk of resistance developed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Jim Cramer digs into why investors shouldn't be buying stocks of companies just based on the vaccine. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

