Jim Cramer Hasn't Liked Twitter Stock

The accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, among others, were hacked on Wednesday night.

The hackers posted tweets from the account seeking Bitcoin.

The first tweet was sent from Musk's account, with the messaging claiming he was "feeling generous because of COVID-19" and promising to double all payments sent to a particular Bitcoin address. After the first tweet was deleted, two others appeared with a similar message.

It's unclear how the hacking of high-profile Twitter accounts was perpetrated, but Twitter said that it temporarily prevented some "verified" accounts from tweeting as it investigated how the attack took place on Wednesday night. Accounts have since been able to tweet again.

Twitter said hackers used the system access privileges of company employees to gain control of some verified platform accounts.

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools," Twitter said in a series of statements on its platform. "We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it."

The simultaneous hacking of so many accounts, including those with two-factor verification protection, suggest the attack was aimed directly at Twitter's security systems rather than any weakness in individual security settings.

