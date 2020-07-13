Jim Cramer Doesn't Want to Own Oil

Oil prices, however, drifted further south Monday ahead of a meeting of OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, a technical group that advises the cartel's leaders, later this week.

The JMMC is expected to suggest an easing of supply cuts following last week's increase to its global demand forecast from the International Energy Agency.

"Crude prices are a little flat today, with this week's big event being the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on Wednesday, as members of the OPEC+ alliance decide on whether the extend production cuts an extra month to August or risk a taper tantrum as countries continue to experience reopening setbacks," wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA Europe.

"The 9.6 million barrel cut was crucial to stabilizing oil prices and rising back to levels more tolerable for producers but with economies reopening, some may be keen to start increasing production again. That seems a quite risky option, with the safer being a one-month extension but there's a lot of speculation that it could be reduced to 7.7 million. It may be time to brace for volatility once again," he continued.

Jim Cramer said that he doesn't want to own oil.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer