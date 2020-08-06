StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

What Jim Cramer Got Wrong With ViacomCBS

Katherine Ross

We got earnings from ViacomCBS this morning. 

The company posted better than expected profit and sales for the second quarter. However, advertising revenue was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. 

ViacomCBS reported that it had $478 million, or 77 cents a share, in the quarter. This is down from $971 million, or $1.57 a share in the same period last year. 

Adjusted earnings per share came out at $1.25, which is ahead of the expectations for 95 cents a share that FactSet had been expecting. 

Revenue was down 12% to $6.275 billion from $7.143 billion, which was ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.181 billion. 

CEO Bob Bakish said, "Despite the impact of COVID-19 on revenue in the quarter, we're successfully managing through the effects of the pandemic, reaffirming the strength of our combined operations."

"Our results underscored our strong progress delivering on our value-creation initiatives, including integration cost synergies, expanded and new distribution agreements, as well as the rapid acceleration of our streaming business, where we achieved record users and revenue in free and pay while building toward the relaunch of our diversified super service," he continued. 

Jim Cramer, who held the stock as part of his Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio, said he got it wrong when his club moved to sell ViacomCBS. "I didn't see the hope," Cramer said. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Jim Cramer Needs to See in Jobs Report for V-Shaped Recovery

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the economic recovery and what we need to see in the jobs report Friday, August 7.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Roku's Marketcap Is 'Ridiculous'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Roku's quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: $25 Billion Can't Save Airlines Without Vaccine

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the airlines as President Trump puts his stamp of approval on further federal assistance.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Like Bausch, But Bristol-Myers Is Better

Jim Cramer weighs in on Bausch and its pan to spin off its eye-care division.

Katherine Ross

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

When Jim Cramer Would Buy Disney Stock

Jim Cramer talks Disney+ and when he thinks the tide will turn for Disney.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Is an 'Ethos Stock'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is Sick of CVS Stock

Jim Cramer discusses CVS Health following its earnings report Wednesday.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says You Gotta Wait to Buy Apple

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and his approach following a Bank of America downgrade.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Wasn't Good Enough Versus Take-Two

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Activision Blizzard, comparing its earnings report to recent results from Take-Two.

Katherine Ross