Jim Cramer: I Am 'Forever Bullish' On Slack

Slack was downgraded by Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini to sell from neutral on Friday.

"While we continue to view Slack as a best-in-class team messaging offering that is favored by the technical community, we expect Microsoft Teams to continue to try and leverage its packaging within Office 365 to drive increased adoption, thus creating the potential for a more competitive environment," she wrote in the commentary.

That will diminish Slack's long-term growth rate, Bellini said. In addition, the company faces "elevated risk" of customer churn, in light of Slack’s "significant" exposure to small- and medium-sized businesses and its “exposure to industries directly impacted by the [coronavirus] pandemic."

Bellini is concerned about competition from Microsoft but left her share-price target unchanged at $30.

Slack received mixed reviews from other analysts last week, after it reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, but withdrew its full-year guidance for “calculated billings.”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives had a similarly cautious view, noting that while the company delivered solid first-quarter results, it will have “significant difficulty further penetrating the core enterprise market,” specifically Microsoft's Teams product.

Here's what Cramer has to say: "I am forever bullish on Slack. I find that younger people like it."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer