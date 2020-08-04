StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

3 Stocks to Buy During Hurricane Season

Katherine Ross

Hurricane Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center in Miami after making landfall in North Carolina last night.

Isaias, which now carries wind speeds of around 70 miles per hour, moved inland, but hit the Carolina coast at hurricane speeds, closings shops, and restaurants and displacing dozens of residents in the small community of Ocean Isle Beach, just north of Myrtle Beach.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias moved into "southeastern Virginia early [Tuesday morning], near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states today, and across the northeastern United States into southern Canada tonight," the NHC said early Tuesday.

"Only gradual weakening is anticipated while Isaias moves north-northeastward near the mid-Atlantic coast today," the NHC added. "A faster rate of weakening is expected to begin tonight, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical tonight or early Wednesday."

Jim Cramer has some advice for any investor watching hurricane season. And there's stocks to watch. Hint: Cramer mentions Home Depot.

Watch the video for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says U.S. Is in 'Hell' With COVID-19

Jim Cramer weighs in on the rising case counts of COVID-19 across the world.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls BP 'Dumb as Plywood'

Jim Cramer says BP did 'a stupid thing' when it reported earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Amazon's Deliveroo Stake Isn't a Needle Mover

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Twitter Has Become Unmanaged

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter and a certain SEC fine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Lack of Sports Boosted Take-Two Earnings

Jim Cramer weighs in on Take-Two's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: August Is the Month of Business Closures

Jim Cramer discusses the need for stimulus.

Katherine Ross

What TikTok Means for Microsoft

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ongoing talks between Microsoft and TikTok and TikTok's value as an acquisition.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer's Not Sure If Microsoft Is the Right Buyer for TikTok

Jim Cramer says TikTok is on the block for a 'fire sale' and he's not so sure Microsoft is the right buyer.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

August Spending 'Is Going to Be Terrible,' Jim Cramer Says

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in August.

Katherine Ross