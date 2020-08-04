3 Stocks to Buy During Hurricane Season

Hurricane Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center in Miami after making landfall in North Carolina last night.

Isaias, which now carries wind speeds of around 70 miles per hour, moved inland, but hit the Carolina coast at hurricane speeds, closings shops, and restaurants and displacing dozens of residents in the small community of Ocean Isle Beach, just north of Myrtle Beach.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias moved into "southeastern Virginia early [Tuesday morning], near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states today, and across the northeastern United States into southern Canada tonight," the NHC said early Tuesday.

"Only gradual weakening is anticipated while Isaias moves north-northeastward near the mid-Atlantic coast today," the NHC added. "A faster rate of weakening is expected to begin tonight, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical tonight or early Wednesday."

