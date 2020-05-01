Jim Cramer: Humira Was 'Incredible' in AbbVie's Earnings

Another day, another round of earnings.

So, let's talk about AbbVie.

AbbVie said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in March were $3.01 billion, or $2.42 a share, vs. $2.46 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the comparable year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $2.25 a share.

Global sales of its blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira came in at $4.7 billion, an increase of 5.8%, as domestic sales offset a drop in international revenue. Net revenue from its hematologic oncology portfolio was $1.55 billion, an increase of more than 32%, thanks to strong global sales of its Imbruvica and Venclexta cancer-fighting treatments.

"Our business continues to perform well and remains strong, which speaks volumes as to the robustness of our portfolio and the commitment from our many dedicated employees across the organization," CEO Richard Gonzalez said in a statement.

