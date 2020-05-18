StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: U.S. - China Tensions Could Have Peaked

Katherine Ross

The U.S. Commerce Department is banning sales of chips to Huawei that are made with U.S. technology, even if they're made outside the United States.

This is just the newest skirmish in a trade war over China's most popular telecom brand.

To skirt the blacklisting on national security grounds last year, Ross says Huawei has responded with an "indigenization effort," in which it gets chipsets made to its specifications outside the United States, using U.S. software and technology.

"This is not how a responsible global corporate citizen behaves," Ross said. So he announced a change in the rules to restrict semiconductor purchases abroad if linked to U.S. tech, to stop them from "enabling malign activities." There will be a 120-day grace period before that kicks in, reported Alex Frew McMillan on Real Money Monday morning.

And China vows revenge. It will take a "series of countermeasures," according to the official Global Times newspaper, used to spread China's foreign-policy intent abroad. They include imposing restrictions on U.S. companies such as Apple, and stopping airplane purchases from Boeing, the paper says, quoting a "source close to the Chinese government."

Let's backtrack for a moment to better put this in context: The U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei and 68 of its subsidiaries in different countries to its "Entity List" on May 16, 2019. The department explained that "there is reasonable cause to believe that Huawei has been involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

It also noted that Huawei has been indicted in New York court for exporting products from the United States to Iran, in violation of sanctions.

Read more from McMillan here.

Jim Cramer says the latest rhetoric could have marked a high water mark and tensions could deescalate from here, which is one of the reasons Cramer says markets are rallying.  

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

