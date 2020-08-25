Jim Cramer Thinks You Might Be Missing Out on Honeywell Stock

Things are getting shaken up in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

S & P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement that ExxonMobil will be replaced by Salesforce.com, Pfizer will be replaced by Amgen and Raytheon Technologies will be replaced by Honeywell International.

“The index changes were prompted by DJIA constituent Apple Inc.'s decision to split its stock 4:1, which will reduce the index's weight in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Information Technology sector. The announced changes help offset that reduction,” S & P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. The changes “also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy."

"We own HON and CRM in the portfolio and getting two of the three is great, but let's remember the bigger picture here. There is no real value created from their inclusion," wrote Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio in a post on AAP. "Unlike the S & P 500, a market-cap weighted index that is replicated in some of the largest investment products held by the biggest asset managers in the world, the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average does not have a lot of money indexed to it, meaning the amount of shares shifting hands will not be material to the stock."

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More on the Coronavirus Pandemic From TheStreet.com: