Jim Cramer: Home Stocks Follow This Pattern

KB Homes reported earnings.

The company beat estimates by 30 cents a share, with a quarterly profit of 83 cents per share.KB Homes revenue also came in above forecasts. Net new orders were up 27% from a year earlier, as the pandemic and an increase in stay-at-home workers boosted demand for homes.

“We produced solid results in our third quarter, moving beyond the disruption associated with the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic that we experienced in the spring. While our deliveries were lower compared to a year ago, our profitability rose meaningfully, led by a housing gross profit margin of 20.6%, excluding inventory-related charges, driving a 14% increase in our diluted earnings per share,” said CEO Jeffrey Mezger.

“Housing market conditions strengthened during the third quarter, fueled by the combination of historically low mortgage interest rates, a limited supply of resale inventory and consumers’ desire to own a single-family home,” continued Mezger. “Reflecting this strength, our net orders expanded 27% year over year, with growth in each of our four regions. We achieved a monthly absorption pace that accelerated to 5.9 orders per community, an increase of 36%, while we also increased prices in most of our communities. We believe that our Built-to-Order model is a key factor driving our sales pace, with this quarter’s results underscoring the robust demand for the choice and personalization we offer to our homebuyers."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: