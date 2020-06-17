Jim Cramer Doesn't See Anything Wrong With Google

Google said in a statement Tuesday that it never kicked the conservative website The Federalist off of its advertising platform, contrary to an earlier report that it demonetized the site.

The Federalist and another right-leaning site, Zero Hedge, broke Google’s rules on race-related content by making inaccurate allegations about Black Lives Matter protests, a Google spokesperson told NBC News in an e-mail on Tuesday.

“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing," the spokesperson wrote. "When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google.”

Later in the day, Google's communications group posted on Twitter that it did not demonetize The Federalist, though Zero Hedge was not mentioned in that statement.

A Google spokesperson said that the violation of Google's policy terms was related to the comment section of the sites, which violated Google's policies on dangerous and derogatory content. The Federalist was given the opportunity to address the issue by removing comments sections, the spokesperson said.

