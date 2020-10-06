Jim Cramer Calls Google a 'Strange Animal'

Google is rebranding G-Suite to Google Workplace.

"For more than a decade, we’ve been building products to help people transform the way they work," Google wrote in a blog post on Google Cloud. "Now, work itself is transforming in unprecedented ways. For many of us, work is no longer a physical place we go to, and interactions that used to take place in person are being rapidly digitized. Office workers no longer have impromptu discussions at the coffee machine or while walking to meetings together, and instead have turned their homes into workspaces. Frontline workers, from builders on a construction site to delivery specialists keeping critical supply chains moving, are turning to their phones to help get their jobs done. While doctors treating patients and local government agencies engaging with their communities are accelerating how they can use technology to deliver their services."

The company explained that its new Google Workspace brand will reflect a "more connected, helpful, and flexible experience, and our icons will do the same. In the coming weeks, you will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, Slides that are part of the same family. They represent our commitment to building integrated communication and collaboration experiences for everyone, all with helpfulness from Google."

So, what does Jim Cramer think about this?

