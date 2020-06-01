StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Sorry, Goldman Sachs: Jim Cramer Says Don't Short Dollar

Katherine Ross

Goldman Sachs, in a note over the weekend, said that it was establishing short positions on the dollar.

Strategists at Goldman said that it was too early to look for "outright and sustained Dollar downside given the balance of cyclical risks" but that shorts on the dollar are looking attractive in some currency crosses.

So, with everything that's going on in the markets, should investors be shorting the dollar? Jim Cramer weighs in. 

But first, let's go over the major crossroads that Wall Street is facing.

China is reportedly telling major agricultural companies to pause purchases of some U.S. farm goods, which includes soybeans.

State-owned traders Cofco and Sinograin were ordered to suspend purchases of some American farm goods, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Chinese buyers also have canceled an unspecified number of U.S. pork orders, the report said.

 The moves by China followed President Donald Trump's speech on Friday in which he said the U.S. would take certain measures against China for new national security laws in Hong Kong. However, Trump's comments lacked specifics and he didn't say anything about terminating the phase-one trade agreement between the two countries.

And the protests and riots that happened over the weekend from coast to coast.

Protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 by Minneapolis police officers, went on for most of the weekend in several U.S. cities, with National Guard troops summoned to at least 15 states and curfews enacted in at least a dozen major metropolitan areas.

So, where do we go from here?

Jim Cramer says don't short the dollar. "Enjoy the slightly higher Euro. It'll last another week," Cramer said. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: If You Believe This Is Beginning of Upheaval, It's Time to Sell

How should investors approach civil unrest?

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer on Gilead's 'Very Disappointing' Trial

Jim Cramer weighs in on Gilead as investors react to remdesivir trial results.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Sell Coty Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Coty.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Investing in Space Yet: Video

Jim Cramer weighs in on the SpaceX launch and how investors should approach the future.

Katherine Ross

Investors Should Weigh Facebook Employee Dissatisfaction, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer says investors should pay attention to Facebook employee dissatisfaction with the social media giant's policy.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: President Trump Should Focus on Economy, Not Twitter

Jim Cramer said it's time for the president to focus on the economy instead of his spat with Twitter.

Katherine Ross

by

kdriscoll

Salesforce Earnings Preview: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Salesforce is slated to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Jim Cramer will be watching.

Katherine Ross

by

JEisner

Wait to Buy Salesforce Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Salesforce's earnings and how to approach the stock going forward.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: If You Don't Own Gold, Buy

Jim Cramer gives his latest thoughts on gold.

Katherine Ross

Tesla Is Now a China Story, Says Jim Cramer

Elon Musk earned his first payout. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross