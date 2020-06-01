Sorry, Goldman Sachs: Jim Cramer Says Don't Short Dollar

Goldman Sachs, in a note over the weekend, said that it was establishing short positions on the dollar.

Strategists at Goldman said that it was too early to look for "outright and sustained Dollar downside given the balance of cyclical risks" but that shorts on the dollar are looking attractive in some currency crosses.

So, with everything that's going on in the markets, should investors be shorting the dollar? Jim Cramer weighs in.

But first, let's go over the major crossroads that Wall Street is facing.

China is reportedly telling major agricultural companies to pause purchases of some U.S. farm goods, which includes soybeans.

State-owned traders Cofco and Sinograin were ordered to suspend purchases of some American farm goods, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Chinese buyers also have canceled an unspecified number of U.S. pork orders, the report said.

The moves by China followed President Donald Trump's speech on Friday in which he said the U.S. would take certain measures against China for new national security laws in Hong Kong. However, Trump's comments lacked specifics and he didn't say anything about terminating the phase-one trade agreement between the two countries.

And the protests and riots that happened over the weekend from coast to coast.

Protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 by Minneapolis police officers, went on for most of the weekend in several U.S. cities, with National Guard troops summoned to at least 15 states and curfews enacted in at least a dozen major metropolitan areas.

So, where do we go from here?

Jim Cramer says don't short the dollar. "Enjoy the slightly higher Euro. It'll last another week," Cramer said.

