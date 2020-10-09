Jim Cramer: Goldman Note on GE Is Good for 2023

General Electric got a boost after Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of the company with a buy rating and a $10 price target.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie, citing the progress towards a '"leaner, structurally more productive company with better capital discipline" during the two-year tenure of CEO Larry Culp, said the group's free cash flows will improve next year as its higher-margin businesses recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. He also argues there is a potential upside for both the stock and its longer-term price target heading into the group's third-quarter earnings on October 28.

Culp told investors last month that GE's industrial free cash flows would be positive before the end of this year, a noted improvement from his July update that it would likely turn positive on in 2021.

In late July, when GE published a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss of $2.2 billion, Culp noted "faster progress on elements within our control, including our targeted cost and cash preservation actions.'

