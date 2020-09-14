StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Gilead Paid a 'Crazy Price' for Immunomedics

Katherine Ross

Gilead announced that it's reached a deal to buy cancer treatments specialists Immunomedics for around $21 billion.

Gilead offered to pay $88 a share for Immunomedics Sunday, a more than 108% premium to the group's Friday closing price that would value the Morristown, New Jersey-based drugmaker at around $210 billion. Gilead said the deal, which it will finance with a mixture of cash and debt, will give it access to Immunomedics breast cancer treatment Trodelvy, which received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration last spring.

Gilead and Immunomedics said the deal was unanimously approved by both company's boards and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. 

“This acquisition represents significant progress in Gilead’s work to build a strong and diverse oncology portfolio. Trodelvy is an approved, transformational medicine for a form of cancer that is particularly challenging to treat. We will now continue to explore its potential to treat many other types of cancer, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments,” said CEO Daniel O’Day. “We look forward to welcoming the talented Immunomedics team to Gilead so we can continue to advance this important new medicine for the benefit of patients with cancer worldwide.” 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Merck & Seattle Genetics to Collaborate on Cancer Treatment

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Renewed Support for Micron as Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy Rating

Nikhil Gunderia & Kareem Winters

by

jeehoyun

Nvidia Looks to Add a New ARM

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Jim Cramer: Everything Is Going Amazon's Way

Jim Cramer discusses Amazon's plan to hire more people.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer Wants to Hear From Pfizer

Jim Cramer weighs in on what he wants to hear from Pfizer.

Katherine Ross

Analysts React to Gilead Sciences Acquisition With Immunomedics

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Kevin Perkins

Jim Cramer: Oracle Has Been 'Very Secretive' About TikTok Talks

Jim Cramer discusses the talks between Oracle and TikTok.

Katherine Ross

Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Penn National Gaming (PENN) with a Buy Rating and Street High Price Target

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Peloton Shares Pop Then Drop Following Strong Earnings Release

Kareem Winters

by

AlexM5