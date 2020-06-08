StreetLightning
Is Gilead Making a Mistake? Jim Cramer Says 'Maybe'

Katherine Ross

Gilead, the company behind  remdesivir--which is a potential coronavirus treatment - reportedly was targeted by AstraZeneca for a possible merger deal.

Bloomberg News reported the potential merger, which was initiated by an informal approach from AstraZeneca last month, but noted the Gilead was uninterested in merging with its U.K.-based rival. Still, the possibility of combining two companies at the forefront of coronavirus vaccine and treatment developments kept investors intrigued -- and skeptical -- during early European trading hours.

No "formal" talks are ongoing and Gilead isn't interested in being acquired or merging, according to Bloomberg's sources.

Gilead makes remdesivir, the potential treatment for Covid-19. Analysts have estimated the drug could be worth $2 billion in 2020 and more than triple that in 2021. 

Remdesivir garnered mix results from a Phase 3 study earlier this month, with patients in a five-day treatment group 65% more likely to have clinical improvement, while those in a 10-day group showing improvement, but not reaching 'statistical significance.'

Jim Cramer said it could be a mistake for Gilead not to team up with AstraZeneca. Watch his reasoning in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

