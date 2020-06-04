StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer's Take on Gap: The Government Can't Save the REITs

Katherine Ross

U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report is reportedly suing the once-iconic retailer for nearly $66 million in unpaid rent accumulated during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon, the owner of retail shopping malls in 37 U.S. states, said last month that even with some of its key retail tenants unable to pay monthly rent amid the lockdown, it would still commit to a quarterly dividend, paid in cash, and fully expects its tenants to honor their lease commitments. The group did not, however, disclose rent collection data for April and May.

Gap told investors on April 23 that it expects a 'material' earnings hit from the coronavirus pandemic and warned that cash from operations might not be able to fund the business going forward. It also said it was suspending rent payments on closed stores and negotiating with landlords for further deferrals. 

So, what does this mean for Gap? Will we start to see more and more headlines like this as retailers and other businesses are unable to pay rent?

While he believes things are getting better, Jim Cramer said the government can't save the REITs. He breaks down why in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ECB Proves U.S. Needs Another Stimulus Bill: Jim Cramer

The European Central Bank boosted its coronavirus bond-buying program. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Worst Is Over for Job Losses, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on the jobless claims.

Katherine Ross

Oil Can Go to $40, But Needs $50: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on oil and where he sees prices headed from here.

Katherine Ross

Las Vegas Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Avoid Casino Stocks

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Las Vegas casinos.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Zoom Is the Work at Home Winner

Is Zoom peaking? Jim Cramer takes a look at the stock after earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Warner Music's IPO Could Signal Opening of Equity Market: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on Warner Music's IPO.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Boeing 737 Max Will Be Fixed in Next 3 Months

Watch Jim Cramer weigh in on Boeing and the future of the 737 MAX.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is More Focused on Regeneron Despite Fauci's Moderna Comments

Jim Cramer weighs in on when we can get a vaccine.

Katherine Ross

ADP Shows People Are Coming Back to Work: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ADP jobs report.

Katherine Ross

Apple Is a High-Priced Player, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple raising iPhone prices in China.

Katherine Ross