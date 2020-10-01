TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Struggles With Ford Stock

Katherine Ross

On Wednesday Ford said that it would recall more than 700,000 vehicles in North America due to a fault in their backup cameras, which could show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The affected vehicles have insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera. That is causing this distortion and prompted the safety-compliance recalls, the company said in a statement.

The cars affected include 620,246 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 76,566 in Canada, and 4,302 in Mexico.

Ford is recalling most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Escape, Expedition, Ranger, and Edge. 

And Ford has tapped its self-driving chief executive as its CFO.

Ford named John Lawler, 54, as chief financial officer.

Lawler had been chief executive of Ford Autonomous Vehicles and vice president of mobility partnerships.

He succeeds Tim Stone, who was named chief operating officer and CFO at Asapp, the New York provider of an artificial-intelligence-driven customer-care platform.

He has spent much of his 30 years at Ford in finance leadership and general management. He completes a new top tandem in the executive suite, joining Jim Farley, who began his tenure as Ford’s CEO Thursday.

"We are going to compete like a challenger – allocate capital to higher growth and return opportunities to create value," Farley said.

So, what does Jim Cramer make of Ford?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowen, Jefferies, and Pivotal Provide Insights on Amazon (AMZN)

Alex Moreno, Javier Frausto & Jeeho Yun

by

JavierFrausto

PepsiCo (PEP) Beats with Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: Caesars Can't Stand Up to Penn and DraftKings

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Penn, DraftKings and Caesars.

Katherine Ross

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Jim Cramer Says Layoffs Are 'Just Beginning'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the layoffs that have been announced by various companies.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: There Is No Ceiling on Tesla Stock

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors considering getting into Tesla.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Was Surprised That Constellation 'Ran Up'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Constellation's quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Asana's Pretty Good, But Stock 'Too High'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Asana.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes PepsiCo, Stay-At-Home Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Pepsi's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Be Ready for a Contested Election

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the debate.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: 'I'm Mystified' About Palantir's Reference Price

Jim Cramer discusses Palantir.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2