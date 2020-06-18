Why Jim Cramer Likes Ford Stock

Ford said in a news release its new Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology will open up "hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada."

Using hand-free mode, drivers will be able to take their hands off the steering wheel "on certain sections of a pre-mapped, divided highway." But drivers must remain alert and watching the road ahead while they are doing so, Ford said.

In rolling out its new autopilot technology, which will be available on its Mustang Mach-E electric car, Ford made no bones about the fact that it is taking aim at Tesla, the Palo Alto, Calif., electric-vehicle maker, which rolled out a hands-free product six years ago.

Is Ford playing catch up with Tesla?

Jim Cramer said that he isn't so sure that that is the case as he is bullish on the auto sector. See what he has to say about Ford in the video above.

