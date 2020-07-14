StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Ford Needs More Money

Katherine Ross

Ford has revealed a new line of Bronco SUVs to much fanfare and excited anticipation. 

The Bronco—which was discontinued in 1996—was made infamous by O.J. Simpson. Simpson was in a white Bronco during a slow-speed car chase with the LAPD in 1994 when he was a suspect in the killing of his wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The vehicles were unveiled digitally across Disney's broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties through three custom three-minute films. 

“We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford's COO. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”

This followed the unveiling of a new F-150 by Ford earlier this summer.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Ford and explains why he's watching the balance sheet, not the unveiling of new cars.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

