Fed Decision Is Huge Market Positive, But Here's What Has Cramer Worried

The Federal Reserve kept its key policy rate unchanged Wednesday and said it would keep interest rates near zero for at least the next three years, a much longer period than analysts had expected.

In the Fed's final policy meeting before the November Presidential election, the central bank noted that both economic growth and employment have improved in recent weeks, but remain well below levels seen at the beginning of the year. The Fed also said it would purchase additional assets, such as government and corporate bonds, in order to support its monetary stance and the broader economy.

"The Committee seeks to achieve a maximum employment and inflation rate of 2% over the longer term," the Fed said in its official statement. "With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2%."

"The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved," the statement added, noting that rates will stay in the range of between 0% and 0.25% until at least the end of 2023, or "until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2%for some time."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: