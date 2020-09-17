TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Fed Decision Is Huge Market Positive, But Here's What Has Cramer Worried

Katherine Ross

The Federal Reserve kept its key policy rate unchanged Wednesday and said it would keep interest rates near zero for at least the next three years, a much longer period than analysts had expected.

In the Fed's final policy meeting before the November Presidential election, the central bank noted that both economic growth and employment have improved in recent weeks, but remain well below levels seen at the beginning of the year. The Fed also said it would purchase additional assets, such as government and corporate bonds, in order to support its monetary stance and the broader economy.

"The Committee seeks to achieve a maximum employment and inflation rate of 2% over the longer term," the Fed said in its official statement. "With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2%."

"The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved," the statement added, noting that rates will stay in the range of between 0% and 0.25% until at least the end of 2023, or "until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2%for some time."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adobe Reports Strong Earnings - Analysts React

Javier Frausto & Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

Peloton's Future Looks Bright

Jeeho Yu & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8

Piper Sandler Raises Nike Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Jacques Potts and Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on AbbVie Inc. following Healthcare Conference

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Peloton Is an Ecosystem, Apple Isn't a Competitor, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Apple and Peloton.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: 11 Days Is Too Long for Eli Lilly's Antibody Treatment to Work

Jim Cramer weighs in on Eli Lilly.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer's Stock to Buy Ahead of the Election

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the election and a stock to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

KareemWinters

Jim Cramer Questions What FTC Is Trying to Prove With Reported Facebook Suit

Jim Cramer weighs in on the FTC's reported suit against Facebook.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Says Morgan Stanley Approached Snowflake IPO 'Perfectly'

Jim Cramer has some more thoughts on the approach to Snowflake's IPO.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Watch for Hawks Looking to 'Scuttle' the TikTok Deal, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on the TikTok deal and what investors need to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2